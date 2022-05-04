Jalgaon: Priest molests woman in temple, case filed

A shameful incident has taken place in Jalgaon where a priest has molested a married woman who has been coming to the temple for a month. It is learned that the priest molested the married woman while she was visiting the temple as usual. A case has been registered against the priest at Jalgaon city police station. Ram Balakdas Maharaj is the name of the priest who was charged with the crime.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim with the police, a married woman from Jalgaon used to go to the temple in the area where she was staying for one or two days with her sister-in-law for darshan and puja. Meanwhile, the priest of this temple, Ram Balakdas Maharaj, had been looking down on the woman for a month. The woman had told about this to her husband. On Monday, the married woman went to the temple with her sister-in-law for puja as usual. At this time her sister-in-law waited outside the temple after she was done with the darshan.

Priest Ram Balakdas Maharaj approached the woman while she was alone in the temple. He asked her to call him Sitaram. As the woman was leaving, ignoring him, the priest grabbed the woman's hand and molested her. Then the woman shouted and stepped out of the temple. She stood outside the temple and told her husband what had happened to her. A complaint has been lodged with the city police against priest Ram Balakdas Maharaj on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the priest.