Jalgaon Train Tragedy: False Fire Alarm Caused Panic Among Passengers As Death Toll Reaches12

A tragic incident unfolded at Pachora Railway Station in Jalgaon district, resulting in the deaths of twelve passengers and injuries to more than 35 others. The chaos began when a false rumor about a fire on the Pushpak Express led passengers to pull the alarm chain (ACP) and attempt to disembark from the moving train.

The panic started when some passengers believed there was a fire on board after observing sparks from the train’s wheels, which were caused by the application of brakes due to ongoing track work in the area. As fear spread, several passengers jumped off the moving train in a desperate attempt to escape. Tragically, some of these individuals landed on an adjacent track and were struck by the passing Karnataka Express, which was traveling at the same time.

Reports indicate that at least 30 to 40 other passengers who also jumped from the train sustained injuries in the panic. Emergency services quickly arrived, and the injured were rushed to a nearby rural hospital for treatment.

Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) from Bhusawal, have arrived at the site to oversee rescue and relief operations. The Senior Section Engineer and local administration officials are also on-site to assess the situation and coordinate emergency measures. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the false alarm and prevent future tragedies.