Jalgaon Violence: Seven Arrested After Violent Clash in Maharashtra's Paladhi Village (VIDEO)

Jalgaon, Maharashtra (January 2, 2025): Seven people were arrested following a violent clash between two groups in Paladhi village, Dharangaon tehsil, on Tuesday night. The incident, which reportedly began over a road dispute, escalated into vandalism, arson, and looting.

The dispute involved a vehicle owned by Vikram Patil, son of Rural Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil. Women from the minister’s family were traveling when the car’s driver honked to signal a group to clear the road. This led to a minor argument that quickly intensified, police said.

The arrested individuals include Ghanshyam Mali, Nilesh Mali, Anil alias Vicky Gujar, Sachin Patil, Rohan Mali, Pravin Mali, and Arun Mali. A court remanded them to two days of police custody. Police are searching for 18 more suspects involved in the incident.

The clash resulted in shops being vandalized and vehicles set on fire. Authorities registered cases based on complaints from Javed Pinjari and Amol Bagul, the car driver. Bagul alleged that five to six individuals verbally abused and threatened him.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Maheshwar Reddy visited the site on Tuesday night to assess the situation. Additional police forces and a riot control team were deployed to the village. A curfew is in place until 8 p.m. on Thursday to maintain peace.