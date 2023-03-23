Jalna: Union Minister Danve performs Bhoomi Pujan, urges politicians to come forward for city’s development

The Union minister of state for railway, coal and mines, Raosaheb Danve performed a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of a road of Rs 6 crore at Badi Sadak, New Jalna on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Danve urged politicians irrespective of political parties to come forward for the development of Jalna. He listed the development works carried out during his tenure. He said the face of Jalna has changed since 2014. He said he would bring money from the Centre and State government for development works. "I have Aladdin Ka Chirag. I would bring money for development works," he added.

MLA Kailash Gorantyal demanded a solar plant at the water purification plant and new pipelines from the Ghane-wadi reservoir. Rajesh Tope and Bhaskar Danve also spoke on the occasion. Rajendra Bhosale conducted proceedings, while Vijay Kamad proposed a vote of thanks.

MLA Rajesh Tope, Kailash Gorantyal, Santosh Danve, district president of Shiv Sena (UBT) Bhaskar Ambekar, office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party district unit, Bhaskar Danve, Bhimrao Dongre, industrialists Ghanshyam Goyal, Arjun Gehi, and Gaud Maharaj were present.