Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki explores Mumbai's vibrant culture, trains, and markets
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 2, 2023 02:26 PM 2023-06-02T14:26:03+5:30 2023-06-02T14:28:29+5:30
Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, who is known for his admiration of the bullet train project's efforts, surprised observers by choosing to travel on a Mumbai local train.
While in Mumbai, Ambassador Suzuki chose to experience the city like a local by taking a ride on a local train. This surprising decision not only showcased his humble nature but also demonstrated his appreciation for the local culture and its residents. He even took a photo to capture the essence of his Mumbai local train adventure.
In another instance, Suzuki visited a local market in Mumbai where he stumbled upon white shirts priced at an attractive Rs 100 each. Excited about the bargain, he shared a photograph on social media and asked his followers if he should make the purchase.
WOW! Is this real? What a grand project!— Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023
Trans Harbour Link will push Mumbai’s growth to a new dimension.
Exemplary project of Japan’s ODA. 😄 pic.twitter.com/3R4maq8Raz
During his visit to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Ambassador Suzuki was amazed by the impressive infrastructure project, which was a result of collaboration between Japan's Official Development Assistance. He captured the moment with a series of photos and expressed his astonishment, stating, "WOW! Is this real? What a grand project! Trans Harbour Link will push Mumbai's growth to a new dimension. Exemplary project of Japan's ODA."