Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki explores Mumbai's vibrant culture, trains, and markets

Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, who is known for his admiration of the bullet train project's efforts, surprised observers by choosing to travel on a Mumbai local train.

While in Mumbai, Ambassador Suzuki chose to experience the city like a local by taking a ride on a local train. This surprising decision not only showcased his humble nature but also demonstrated his appreciation for the local culture and its residents. He even took a photo to capture the essence of his Mumbai local train adventure.

In another instance, Suzuki visited a local market in Mumbai where he stumbled upon white shirts priced at an attractive Rs 100 each. Excited about the bargain, he shared a photograph on social media and asked his followers if he should make the purchase.

During his visit to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Ambassador Suzuki was amazed by the impressive infrastructure project, which was a result of collaboration between Japan's Official Development Assistance. He captured the moment with a series of photos and expressed his astonishment, stating, "WOW! Is this real? What a grand project! Trans Harbour Link will push Mumbai’s growth to a new dimension. Exemplary project of Japan’s ODA."