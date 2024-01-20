Jarange’s Mumbai March Puts Wheels in Motion, CM Orders Survey for Maratha Reservation

Manoj Jarange Patil has now taken an aggressive stand to demand reservation from the OBC quota by providing a Kunbi certificate to the Maratha community. Jarange Patil will now protest in Mumbai for reservation. Jarange Patil has left for Mumbai from Antarwali Sarati. The protest is expected to reach Mumbai by January 26.

On the other hand, the state government is in action mode, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the State Commission for Backward Classes to swiftly conduct a comprehensive survey assessing the social, economic, and educational status of the Maratha community. The survey is set to begin on January 23, with a focus on accurate and timely data collection. In a recent video-conference at Varsha residence, CM Shinde addressed officials and stressed the importance of meticulous planning and execution of the survey.

During the meeting, CM Shinde urged Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, and Municipal Commissioners to disseminate information in villages through notice boards and various channels. The Backward Classes Commission will conduct the survey from January 23 to January 31, covering approximately two and a half crore families in the state, including both Maratha and non-Maratha open categories. Collaboration with institutes like Gokhale Institute and IIPS has been established for the survey.

Emphasizing a collective effort, CM Shinde stated, "The state government is committed to securing a lasting reservation for the Maratha community within the legal framework." Key instructions include conducting the survey in three shifts, spreading awareness at the village level, and ensuring daily reporting by Tehsildars and relevant officials. A 24-hour call centre will address queries during the survey period.

Chief Minister Shinde highlighted the importance of accurate genealogy matching and directed the formation of a committee, chaired by Tehsildars, to promptly address Kunbi records. According to reports, the committee will include language experts and officials from competent organizations. Since the survey's initiation, 147 thousand Kunbi registration certificates have been distributed, with a focus on returning found documents.