Jasmin Bhasin calls Aly Goni her 'priceless reward'

On the occasion of actor Aly Goni's birthday, Jasmin Bhasin poured her heart out for her beau.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmin penned a heartfelt post that reads, "This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I'll never give away. You make me shine, give me soo much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes."

She also thanked Aly for filling her life with "light and positivity."

"You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side I feel it's just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life.Happy birthday @alygoni," Jasmin added.

Alongside the note, Jasmine shared a loved-up picture with Aly.

Aly and Jasmin accepted their feelings for each other during their stints together in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two are currently holidaying in London.

( With inputs from ANI )

