Jawaharnagar, Explosion at Ordnance Factory Claims Life of Employee

An explosion occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, at the Jawaharnagar Ordnance Factory Company, located fifteen kilometers from Bhandara town. The incident resulted in the tragic death of an employee identified as Avinash Meshram (48).

According to sources, the incident occurred during the first shift, which commenced at 6 a.m., specifically in the C X section. Two and a half hours into the shift, a massive explosion occurred, causing widespread panic within the ordnance factory. Prompt response from the deployed fire brigade successfully brought the subsequent fire under control.

The accident has instilled fear among the workers in the ordnance factory, as well as in the nearby ordnance manufacturing colony. While rescue operations were swiftly executed, the situation has been contained, and investigations into the cause are underway. Due to the restricted nature of the area, access is prohibited to outsiders.

