Jayant Patil: Nawab Malik won't resign despite BJP demands

We have already made it clear that there is no need for Nawab Malik to resign no matter how much the opposition is making a fuss, NCP state president Jayant Patil has said. The Maharashtra Budget session will start from March 3. Against this backdrop, the opposition BJP took a vow that Nawab Malik should resign or else the convention will not start. The NCP has clarified its position on this. Minister Jayant Patil said that BJP was making false allegations against Nawab Malik and demanding his resignation. It is the BJP's policy to make false allegations, to make a fuss and to announce it before the Assembly session.

However, Jayant Patil has said that NCP is firmly standing behind Nawab Malik, taking the role of not accepting Malik's resignation. Meanwhile, Mahavikas Aghadi is preparing to hold the election of the Speaker of the Assembly in this session. A review meeting of NCP ministers has been convened by party president Sharad Pawar. It discussed the workings of the convention. A meeting of the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi has been called in the evening. Jayant Patil informed that the Mahavikas Aghadi will discuss the budget session in the meeting.