Jayant Patil reveals Sharad-Ajit meeting at Industrialist's home in August aimed at preventing NCP split

In a significant revelation, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) disclosed that party founder Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a discreet meeting behind closed doors at an industrialist's residence in Pune in August. The purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on strategies to prevent a formal split in the party, particularly in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the Eknath Shinde government.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) state unit president Jayant Patil said avoiding a split in the 24-year-old party after Ajit Pawar’s switch to the ruling camp was the sole agenda of the secret meeting.

Speaking to a regional news channel here, he said, The meeting at an industrialist’s residence was only to avoid a possible split in the party. This was the only issue that was discussed in front of me. Ajit Pawar met his uncle Sharad Pawar around mid-August, weeks after rebelling against the latter and taking oath as a cabinet minister along with eight MLAs loyal to him on July 2.

As individuals with a 25-year-long association with the party, my endeavors were solely aimed at preventing a division within the party. The NCP belongs to each one of us. My engagement with both factions, leading to speculations about a shift in allegiance, was driven by the commitment to maintain unity. I believe that a political party serves as a crucial bridge connecting politicians with the common citizens, stated the former state minister.