Jayant Patil says only NCP has political strength to change current situation in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil said that it is the only party that has the political strength to change the current situation in Maharashtra.

According to a report of Indian Express, It seems for every action in the state, ruling party BJP has decided to blame the NCP. It is for a simple reason that only NCP has the political power in the state to change present situation, Jayant said.

This is not being done with an eye on any mid-term poll. We had already planned our organisational programme, which includes internal organisational elections and building booth-level committees. Public rallies of Maha Vikas Aghadi will continue and we will be holding our organisation strengthening meetings parallely, Patil said.

Jayant Patil said on Tuesday that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic qualification has become a subject of public debate, then the authorities concerned should respond to questions being raised over it, asserting that NCP does not think Modi has become the PM because of his degree. “It’s not that Modi became the PM because of his degree.