Jitendra Awhad Accuses Ajit Pawar Group for Violating Supreme Court Order

The Supreme Court has issued important directives to the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction. Court ordered that, " Ajit Pawar group should issue a notice in English, Hindi and Marathi media and state in all campaign advertisements that the case regarding the symbol 'clock' given to them by the Election Commission and the party name NCP is sub judice,". Today, an advertisement has been given in the media, based on this advertisement, MLA Jitendra Awhad has accused Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

MLA Jitendra Awhad accused Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar this morning via a tweet. He stated, "The advertisement issued by Ajit Pawar's group does not comply with the Supreme Court's orders. The Supreme Court has made a very clear while issuing these orders. ignoring these orders is Supreme Court's order is an insult."

Sharad Pawar had the party symbol with him since he founded NCP. But now that Election Commission has given it to Ajit Pawar group, it may create confusion in the minds of the voters. Therefore, the Sharad Pawar group demanded that the Ajit Pawar group should use another symbol. After the arguments in this regard, the Supreme Court has ordered Ajit Pawar's party to make public the notice regarding the name and symbol of NCP.

Order was also given to the Election Commission

In a relief to the Sharad Pawar-led party, the Supreme Court during a hearing today allowed the use of the party name nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar and the party symbol Trumpet Man during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. It has also been ordered that this party symbol should be reserved by the Election Commission and should not be given to any other party or candidate.