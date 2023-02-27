Jitendra Awhad lashes out at Ramesh Bais, saying "Governor's speech in Hindi on Marathi Language Day is an insult to Maharashtra"

"It is an insult to Maharashtra that the Governor makes his maiden speech in Hindi in the joint house of the Assembly at the beginning of the Budget Session," NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad said. Speaking to the media, he expressed his displeasure over the Governor's address.

"The soil of Maharashtra and Mumbai has the fragrance of the language. The authorities have done the work of coming to that province and installing Hindi on the heads of the people of North India without speaking that language," Jitendra Awhad alleged.

"Durga Bhagwat has said that Marathi was born earlier than Sanskrit while saying that all the members of the Assembly today came together to give Marathi the status of an elite language. On the other hand, in the southern province, eight languages are sitting with elite status and Marathi is still rubbing its head on the throne of Delhi and asking us to give our language an elite status," he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor's speech is allowed in the Cabinet, which means Hindi language is allowed. He also mentioned that it is unfortunate that today is Marathi Language Day.