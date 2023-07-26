Jitendra Awhad's response to Raj Thackeray's comments, questions his changing role in politics

Recently, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP surprised many by extending support to the Shinde-Fadnavis government, causing a major upheaval in Maharashtra politics. Within hours of this unexpected alliance, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took to Twitter to express his reaction to the sudden change in leadership. He remarked that the team of Pawar has left for power, and soon another team will also join the government. Now Raj Thackeray has reiterated his statement once again.

While talking to journalists in Pune, Raj Thackeray said, "When Ajit Pawar's swearing-in ceremony took place, I tweeted within an hour. I had mentioned that the first team has left for power. Everything is happening as I had said. Even today, there are hoardings of the Ajit Pawar faction with Sharad Pawar's photos on them.”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad has reacted to Raj Thackeray's statement in one sentence. In response to a question from reporters in Mumbai, Jitendra Awhad said, "Ask him how many days his (Raj Thackeray's) role keeps changing."

"While reacting to Ajit Pawar's swearing-in, Raj Thackeray said, "I have been observing Sharad Pawar's politics for many years. This is how it is. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar are colluding. The state does not have an opposition party. Right now, I don't know which party is the opposition. Our only party seems to be the opposition right now. Everyone else has a connection."