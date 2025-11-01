JNPA–Chowk Expressway Gets Green Signal; Travel Between Mumbai and Pune to Get Smoother, Quicker

Travel between Mumbai and Pune is set to become faster and more efficient with the Central Government’s approval for a six-lane controlled-access greenfield expressway linking JNPA Port (Pagote) to Chowk, a key point on the old Mumbai–Pune highway. The project, valued at Rs 2,900 crore, is part of a broader national infrastructure initiative designed to strengthen port connectivity, support industrial corridors, and ease traffic flow between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. Once completed, the expressway will offer a seamless high-speed route for both commuters and logistics, significantly reducing travel time and improving overall connectivity.

The proposed expressway will drastically cut the time required to reach the Mumbai–Pune Highway, reducing it to just 10 minutes from the current duration. Stretching over 29.219 kilometres, this new corridor will also serve as a major logistics artery for cargo transport from JNPA (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The expressway is expected to improve freight efficiency, enhance trade operations, and boost economic growth by connecting key industrial and residential zones, paving the way for sustainable regional development in Maharashtra.

Project blueprints reveal that the new expressway will feature two major tunnels, measuring 1,900 metres and 1,570 metres, along with six large bridges spanning between 160 metres and 910 metres. Additionally, there will be five minor bridges, four flyovers, and two road bridges. The construction will require about 175 hectares of land, with a target completion period of 30 months. The project, approved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be executed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, with a total development cost estimated at Rs 4,500.62 crore for the entire stretch.

Officials emphasized that the new link will help decongest the existing Mumbai–Pune Expressway and facilitate smoother movement of both goods and passengers. It is expected to particularly benefit residents and industries in Raigad, Panvel, and Navi Mumbai by improving accessibility and reducing travel bottlenecks. With numerous industrial parks, logistics hubs, and housing projects coming up in the surrounding areas, the expressway is poised to become a transformative infrastructure project that will strengthen Maharashtra’s transportation network and drive future economic expansion across the region.