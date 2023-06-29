Job promise turns into nightmare: Woman gang-raped by Facebook friend and accomplice in Nagpur

A 32-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh has allegedly been gang-raped by her Facebook friend and his associate. The accused had invited the survivor to the city, promising to help her find a job. The individuals involved in the case have been identified as Pintu, also known as Ratnadeep Gajbhiye (39), and Kartik Chaudhari (50).

Pintu works as a driver, while Kartik is employed at a private agriculture centre. The survivor, a divorcee, had initially connected with Pintu on Facebook three years ago when she was searching for employment. Pintu extended an invitation to her, assuring assistance in securing a job, and even sent her Rs 1,000 for bus fare to Nagpur.

On the night of June 25, the woman arrived in Nagpur by bus, where another acquaintance of Pintu's picked her up. Subsequently, Pintu and Kartik joined them after some time of driving around. They took her to a resort in Dongargaon on Umred Road, where they allegedly spiked her cold drink and subsequently subjected her to sexual exploitation.

In the morning, the accused dropped off the survivor at her female friend's house in Sakkardara. However, after the survivor threatened to file a complaint against them with the police, the accused physically assaulted her and issued severe threats. Despite the ordeal, the survivor mustered the courage to approach the Sakkardara police station and lodge a formal complaint. As the survivor was initially picked up near the MP Bus Stop close to the railway station, the Sakkardara police transferred the case to the Sitabuldi police station, where Pintu and Kartik were charged with the offense of gang rape.