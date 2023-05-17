JP Nadda claims US China Japan facing economic crisis as they spent money on freebies during pandemic
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2023 05:15 PM 2023-05-17T17:15:22+5:30 2023-05-17T17:15:39+5:30
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda claimed that the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Indian government came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.
Nadda was addressing a function here organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes. Having a good leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps, Nadda said.
Dubbing the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra as totally corrupt, he alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation paused all the good works.
But now, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will address the issues of the people, the chief of BJP, which shares power in Maharashtra, said.Open in app