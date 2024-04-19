Jyoti Amge, World's Shortest Woman, Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Nagpur

Jyoti Amge, recognized as the world's shortest woman, participated in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by casting her vote. As an iconic figure known globally for her unique stature, her act of voting underscores the importance of civic engagement and exercising one's democratic rights.

Nagpur has traditionally been a Congress bastion. Barring a few occasions of Independent or All India Forward Bloc victories, Nagpur has always favoured the Congress from the first elections in 1951 till 1996. The BJP first won Nagpur in 1996 with Banwarilal Purohit winning with 353547 votes.

Nitin Gadkari first won Nagpur in 2014 with 2,84,848 votes. He repeated the victory in 2019 when the constituency recorded 54.74% voter turnout, and is seeking luck the third time in 2024. Gadkari hopes to win Nagpur with record margins this time.