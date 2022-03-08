Kajol gives hilarious reply to fan who asked why Rani Mukerji was not on Instagram

Actor Kajol, who is known for her great sense of humour, gave a witty reply to a fan on Tuesday.

In an interactive session with her fans on her Instagram stories, the actor had asked her fans to express their pledge on Women's Day. One fan took this opportunity to ask Kajol about her cousin and actor, Rani Mukherjee.

The excited fan asked her, "Plz Rani Mukherjee ke baare mai batao woh insta pe kyu nhi h and happy woman's day."Kajol gave a rib-tickling reply to the fan, which read, "Dialing Rani, this is serious!"

Kajol and Rani have shared the screen space together in films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's among others.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the OTT film, 'Tribhanga'. She will be next seen in the film, 'Salaam Venky'.

( With inputs from ANI )

