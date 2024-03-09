Kalasarjana in Navi Mumbai: A Vibrant Blend of Artistry and Charity Lights Up Vashi

The second edition of Kalasarjana, a painting exhibition featuring professional and amateur artists, drew a large crowd in Vashi. The event, held at Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, displayed more than 150 paintings from over 30 artists.

A significant aspect of the exhibition is its commitment to sharing revenue from select artwork sales with cancer patients to support their treatment.

The Rotary Club of New Bombay Seaside and the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Paradise provided support for the exhibition. Manohar Shroff of the New Bombay Seaside chapter emphasized the abundance of artistic talent in Navi Mumbai. "There's no shortage of talent here," Shroff said. "What they need is a platform." He further announced plans to organize similar exhibitions throughout the year to provide ongoing opportunities for local artists.

Vidisha Saha, founder of Kalastrot.com and curator of the exhibition, revealed that artworks from various regions of India were showcased. "Artists from South India to West Bengal have contributed their exceptional works," Saha said, noting the significant increase in interest and participation since the event's first edition.

Exhibitor Suresh Nayar encouraged residents to visit the exhibition. "This is a great initiative for a city like Navi Mumbai," Nayar said.

In addition to paintings, sculptures were also on display. Visitor Jitendra Tawaemalani, who attended with his NGO group and later returned with his family, said, "All the artworks are wonderful, and this initiative is truly beneficial for Navi Mumbai."