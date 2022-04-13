Kangana Ranaut reacts to being called 'better than Charlize Theron'

Kangana Ranaut has enthralled the audience with her performance in 'Dhaakad' teaser.

Several people applauded Kangana for acing her role as a ruthless assassin. One social media user even found her better than Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde.

Reacting to the particular compliment, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, "#dhaakad was right after #thalaivii 20kgs weight wasn't my only challenge my body was damaged in many ways _today to be called better than the best action star in the world is a big compliment."

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

