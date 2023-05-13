Karnataka election results won't impact Maharashtra or nation, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, stated today that the Congress' victory in Karnataka was due to some of the Janata Dal (Secular)'s votes being transferred to it and that this outcome would not have any impact on Maharashtra or any other state.

Fadnavis told reporters that the Karnataka election results will not have any national or state-level impact, and he is confident that the Modi government will be re-elected at the national level and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will come to power in Maharashtra.

According to Devendra Fadnavis, the Janata Dal (Secular) lost five per cent of its vote share compared to the 2018 elections, and these votes were transferred to Congress, resulting in its victory in the neighbouring state.

He stated that the BJP's vote share did not decrease. Fadnavis further mentioned that some political parties believe they have won the country, but there is a difference between Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

He added that whoever wins in Uttar Pradesh generally wins national elections, and the BJP recently won the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections by a significant margin. Fadnavis concluded that the Karnataka election outcome would not affect the BJP's national or Maharashtra prospects.