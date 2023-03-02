Kasba By Election Result: NOTA ahead in the race for Dave and Bichukale

Abhijit Bichukale had also filed his nomination papers in kasba. Hindu Mahasabha president Anand Dave had also filed his nomination papers. So looking at the counting figures of these two, NOTA seems to be ahead in the race for Dave and Bichukale’s votes

Abhijit Bichukale got 4 votes and Anand Dave of Hindu Mahasabha got 12 votes.

Before the counting of votes, independent candidate Abhijeet Bichukale had made a strange demand that the Kasba bypoll should be cancelled. He said that as the third candidate of Kasba, I was giving a letter to take action against the two candidates of Kasba. The letter demanded that the election process be cancelled and taken afresh.

After the seventh round, Ravindra Dhangekar of MVA has gotten 25,897 votes in the initial trends. While BJP's Hemant Rasne got 24,623 votes. Ravindra Dhangekar leading by 1,274 votes

The Kasba by-election saw a big political twist over the BJP's candidature. While the family members of late MLA Mukta Tilak are expected to be nominated from Kasba, all eyes are on who will be the kingmaker in Kasba as the BJP has fielded Hemant Rasne. While Ravindra Dhangekar has filed his nomination from the Maha Vikas Aghadi.