Kasba, Chinchwad (Pune) Bypolls Results: BJP, MVA ahead in 1 seat each in Maharashtra

Counting of votes for byelections to six assembly seats in five states began at 8 am on Thursday, and is currently underway. Of these, two segments are in Maharashtra's Pune – Kasba Peth and Chinchwad – and one each in Tamil Nadu (Erode East), Jharkhand (Ramgarh) West Bengal (Sagardighi) and Arunachal Pradesh (Lumla). Both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad polled on Feb 26, while electors in the other four seats cast their votes a day later.Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar (5,844 votes), representing the MVA, leads BJP's Hemant Rasane(2,863 votes) by 2,981 votes after the first round of postal ballots counting.



BJP's Ashwini Jagtap leads NCP's Nana Kate (representing MVA) by 449 votes in early rounds of postal ballot counting.Byelections for both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators, the BJP's Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. The Erode (East) assembly constituency was vacated due to the passing away of its Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa. In Jharkhand's Ramgarh, Congress legislator Mamta Devi lost her assembly membership after conviction in a 2016 case.

