Keep oxygen and beds ready, start vaccinations: CM

Thane: On the backdrop of the increasing COVID cases in the state and the emergence of the JN.1 variant, CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday addressed healthcare services and District Magistrates. Hospitals should be ready with quarantine facilities and oxygen beds. Citizens should not panic and follow COVID protocols. He also assured that the healthcare system is ready for any challenge.

The meeting took place virtually. Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, CM's upper chief secretary Bhushan Gagarani, secretary generals Vikas Kharage, Brijesh Singh, Health Department's upper chief secretary Milind Mhaiskar, all departmental Commissioners and District Magistrates were present for the meeting.

Appeal to wear masks

Citizens experiencing cold, cough, or fever should immediately get tested. While going out for holidays, masks should be worn to make sure no one gets infected because of us, appealed the CM to the general public. He also advised healthcare institutions to conduct structural, electric, and fire audits.

Prevention of misinformation

The CM also elaborated on the need to prevent any type of false information about the new variant on social media or in the press. Misleading information can cause unnecessary fear and panic. People should only refer to official information.

Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Health Minister Dr. Sawant also announced that to ensure the preparedness of medical institutions, several mock drills were conducted between 15-17th December.

63 thousand quarantine beds in the state

Currently, the state has around 63 thousand quarantine beds, 33 thousand oxygen beds, 9 thousand 500 ICUs, and 6 thousand ventilator beds. Special attention should also be paid to the maintenance of oxygen plates, ventilators, oxygen pipelines, and RTPCR labs, advised CM Shinde.

