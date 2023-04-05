Kerala train fire: Accused Sharukh Saifi detained from Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra

A joint team of Central Intelligence & Maharashtra ATS nabbed Sharukh Saifi, the absconding accused in Kerala train fire case, from Ratnagiri Railway Station of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. His location was traced to Ratnagiri yesterday. A team of Kerala police has also reached Ratnagiri and the accused will be handed over to them soon, according to Maharashtra police.

The motive behind the attack was not clear yet, but the official said the suspect had confessed to setting fire to a passenger after an argument on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district.The suspect had poured petrol on a passenger and set him ablaze inside the D1 compartment of the train around 9:30 pm on Sunday, creating panic among the passengers and triggering a stampede. The fire quickly spread to other seats and luggage, engulfing the coach in flames.