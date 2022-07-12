Kidnapped girl finally found, after 78 hours of search operation

A girl who has been missing for the last 78 hours from a hut in Jarud Shivara, was finally found unconscious in a field at a distance of 1.5 km on Monday afternoon. Doctors treating her said she was dumped in the area about 12 hours ago. Police are now investigating whether her abduction was based on superstition.

Kirti, daughter of Ramabatti Vadive, who was living in Sanjay Chopde's farm on Pimpalkhuta Road in Jarud Shivara, had gone missing since 6 pm on July 8. As soon as this information was reported, Warud police reached the spot. Police Inspector Pradip Chougaonkar had called the NDRF team from Amravati. The wells in the surrounding fields were sprayed with JCB and motor pumps.

Meanwhile, on July 11, around 12 noon, a farm laborer saw a girl fainting under an orange tree in a field. Police reached the spot and identified her. In the intensive care unit of the rural hospital, Dr. Dr. Pramod Potdar, Pediatrician Parikshit Rampure, Dr. Prashant Shelke, health worker Varsha Darokar, Ramesh Shirbhate brought fame to the world by their best efforts. Doctors said Kirti's condition was stable.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashikant Satav and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dr. Nilesh Pandey was instructed to visit the spot and immediately investigate. Accordingly, a squad of 50 to 60 policemen from Warud and Amravati were conducting night and day search operations. The villagers also took part in the search operation as it spread like wildfire. They traversed an area of ​​about five km.

"Kirti may have been kidnapped for human sacrifice and kept hidden for two days. However, police as well as citizens are expressing suspicion that the unidentified accused may have escaped by keeping them under an orange tree in the rain on Sunday night for fear of escalating the case" said Vaibhav Mahagare, Assistant Inspector of Police, Warud.