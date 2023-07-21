Kokan: Raghuvir Ghat closed temporarily for tourists and commuters during monsoon

Over the past three to four days, heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting the districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad in the Konkan region. Consequently, numerous rivers in the area have overflowed, causing flooding. Tragically, a severe landslide occurred in Irshalgad, Raigad, leading to the loss of sixteen lives. In light of these circumstances, authorities have made the decision to close the Raghuvir Ghat road, which connects Konkan to Western Maharashtra. This closure also applies to tourists using the Raghuvir Ghat for travel.

Raghuvir Ghat in Khed taluka is well-known as a tourist destination, especially during the monsoon season, attracting a large number of visitors. However, to ensure the safety of everyone during this period of heavy rainfall and to avoid any accidents, the authorities in Khed taluka have decided to close Raghuvir Ghat for vehicular traffic.

Tourists continuously visit the ghat; hence, the administration has taken this decision for their safety. Raghuvir Ghat is situated in a hilly area, making it prone to landslides and rockfalls. Moreover, the weather department has issued a five-day heavy rainfall warning for the Konkan region. To prevent any accidents on the route connecting Konkan to Pune, the decision to close Raghuvir Ghat has been made. Additionally, alternative routes for tourists to enjoy have been arranged.

Over the last two to three days, the Konkan region has experienced persistent heavy rainfall, leading to the overflow of several rivers, including Vashishti, Savitri, and Patalganga. This could potentially cause flooding in Khed and Chipalun talukas. As a precautionary measure, citizens have been warned to exercise caution. Additionally, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the Konkan region in the upcoming days, prompting citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel. Tourists are also being advised to avoid risky areas.