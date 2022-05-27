Kolhapur: 55-year-old man found rotting in the field of Kunthinath Sangle

Shahapur: The body of a 55-year-old man was found rotting in the field of Kunthinath Sangle at Tardal Road Korochi (Tal. Hatkanangle). The incident caused a stir in the area. Police Patil Saavkar Hegde has given information about this to Shahapur Police Station.

According to the information received from the spot, the body was found in a field about a kilometer away from the road leading to Tardal. The face of the corpse is rotten and identification has become difficult. Police have arrived at the spot and further investigation is underway.