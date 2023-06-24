Kolhapur: Accusation of rape leads to tragic family suicide

In a tragic incident, industrialist Santosh Shinde, along with his wife and son, has taken their own lives at their residence in Gadhinglaj town. The devastating event follows the recent accusation of rape against Mr Shinde, which led to his month-long imprisonment. The prolonged ordeal seemed to have taken a severe toll on his mental well-being, causing immense distress.

Upon noticing that the bedroom door remained unopened this morning, their mother sought assistance from neighbouring residents. Together, they forcefully entered the room and discovered the lifeless bodies of the three individuals. Preliminary findings indicate that Santosh Shinde initially consumed poison and subsequently inflicted a stab wound to his neck. The Gadhinglaj police promptly arrived at the scene and an ongoing investigation is underway to uncover further details surrounding this tragic incident.

As per the reports, Santosh Shinde had left behind a letter before committing suicide along with his family. The letter mentioned the name of the woman from the city who had accused Shinde and his accomplice of rape, stating that this accusation led to their decision to end their lives.