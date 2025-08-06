Kolhapur Bans Use of Laser Lights During Ganeshotsav 2025

The district administration has banned the use of laser lights during Ganesh idol arrival, household idol immersion processions, and other events between August 27 and September 6 in Kolhapur. District Collector Amol Yedge issued the order and warned that any violation will invite criminal action.

Last year, during one such procession, laser beams reportedly caused eye injuries to several people. In Uchgaon village in Karveer taluka, a young man’s eye turned red after being exposed to intense laser light during a procession. Another case involved constable Yuvraj Patil, who was on duty in Temblaivadi and experienced eye discomfort due to the laser.

Following these incidents, the administration has taken action to avoid a repeat. Additional District Magistrate Sanjay Teli has officially prohibited laser lights during immersion processions this year. Police have been instructed to enforce this rule strictly.