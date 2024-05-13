Kolhapur: Bison Collision Injures Three on Nipani-Deogarh Highway near Radhanagari

Radhanagari: A stray bison suddenly hit a Konkan-bound car in front of Sangavkar Mala, a few kilometers from Radhanagari, on the Nipani-Deogarh highway in the morning. All three occupants of the car were injured in the collision. The injured have been identified as Nilesh Arjun Margaj of Sindhudurg, Mahesh Shrikant Patil, and Akash Mahesh Patil of Kolhapur. The car was badly damaged in the collision.

Nilesh Margaj, Mahesh Patil, and Akash Patil were on their way to Konkan in a car (MH09 GM0762). Meanwhile, the vehicle was hit by a bison in front of Sangavkar Mall, a few kilometers from Radhanagari. Three people in the car were injured in the collision and the car was badly damaged. Forester Suryakant Gurav visited the spot and rushed the injured to a rural hospital in Radhanagari.

The forest department needs concrete measures

Several farmers have been injured in bison attacks in the area in the past. It is located at a distance from Radhanagari Tehsil office. The area is inhabited by humans. The forest department needs to take concrete measures to stop these attacks. The water bodies in the forest have dried up. Due to the sun, bison come to human settlements in search of water. There is a lot of damage to agriculture. Along with local farmers, tourists are also facing attacks from the animal.