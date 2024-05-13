Gadchiroli:C-60 Forces Thwart Maoist Attack in Bhamragad, Commander and Two Women Neutralized

Gadchiroli: C-60 personnel gave a befitting reply by foiling a Maoist plot that was planning to attack security forces. The security forces managed to neutralize two women Naxals, including Vasu, the in-charge of Perimili Dalam and commander of the Maoist zonal committee. The incident took place in the forest at Katrangtta in Bhamragad Taluka on the morning of May 13.

Superintendent of Police Nilotpal had received information that some members of the Perimili Dalam were camping in a forest area near Katrangtta village in Bhamragad Taluka. Accordingly, he immediately dispatched two teams of C-60 personnel led by Additional Superintendent of Police Of Special Operations Yatish Deshmukh to search the area. While the teams were conducting a search operation in the area, the Naxals opened indiscriminate fire on them, with C-60 personnel also retaliating strongly.

The bodies of a male and two female Naxals were recovered after the firing stopped and the area was searched. It has been found that the body of Vasu, the in-charge of Perimili Dalam and command of the divisional committee, was found. The other two women Naxals are yet to be identified.



Three automatic weapons — an AK-47, a carbine, and one INSAS rifle — were recovered from the spot. Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said the material has been seized and anti-Naxal operations have been intensified in the area.