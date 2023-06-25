Pakistan National Assembly amends law limiting lawmakers disqualification to five years

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 25 : Pakistan National Assembly on Sunday amended a law limiting the disqualification of parliamentarians to a maximum of five years. The development will pay the way for those who have been banned for life from running for public office, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen will be among those who benefit from the law. Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Khan Tareen in June and December 2017 respectively. The two leaders were disqualified after they were found to be "dishonest" under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's Senate, which is the upper house of the parliament, approved the bill seeking amendments to Section 232 (Qualifications and Disqualifications) of the Election Act, 2017, according to a Geo News report.

The Bill reads, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any other provisions of this Act, any other law for the time being in force and Judgment, orders or decree of any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court, the disqualification of a person to be elected, chosen, or to remain as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) of 9 Provincial Assembly under Paragraph (1) of clause (1) of Article 62 of the Constitution shall be for a period not exceeding five years from the declaration by the court of law in that regard and such declaration shall be subject to the due process of law", Geo News reported.

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed President Arif Alvi out of the country due to Hajj, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has taken charge as the acting President and chances are that the bill might be approved soon, according to the report.

The Pakistan National Assembly approved another amendment to the law, enabling the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date for elections unilaterally, without the approval of the country's President, the report said.

The Bill even allows the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make changes to the schedule of the polls after announcing the date. However, ECP would have to do it "in writing".

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had twice attempted to overturn the lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, Geo News reported citing The News International.

However, both efforts The Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 and the law to limit the chief justice's powers were challenged in the apex court.

