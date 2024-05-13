Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bogus Voting Allegations Marr Polling Process; Congress Leader, First-Time Voter Claim Being Victims

A major controversy erupted in Pune during the fourth phase of LVictiok Sabha elections on Monday, as Congress city president Arvind Shinde and first-time voter Gautami Pawar claimed that bogus voting had occurred in their names. Both of them stated that when they arrived at their respective polling booths to vote, they were informed that votes had already been cast in their names.

Pune is currently undergoing voting in the fourth phase of the parliamentary elections, featuring a closely watched contest between former Mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol and Congress' Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. However, the process has been marred by allegations of bogus voting.

Arvind Shinde, the Congress city president, recounted that when he arrived to vote at St. Mary's School around 11 am, he was informed that someone had already voted in his name. It was discovered that an unknown person had cast a vote in his place. Nevertheless, Shinde was allowed to vote using a tender vote by filling out form 17B, which can only be counted in case of emergency.

"I came to exercise my right to vote, only to discover that someone had voted in my name at the polling booth. I lodged a complaint with the authorities and filled out the challenge vote, tender vote form 17B. My vote has been cast on a ballot paper," Shinde explained.

Similarly, a first-time voter in the Kothrud area, Gautami Pawar, faced a similar situation. She had planned to vote for the first time in the elections but was shocked to learn that someone had already voted in her name. She had intended to vote at the polling station at Thorat Udyan in Kothrud. Upon arrival around 11 am with her identity card, she was informed that her vote had already been cast.

"I came to the polling station in Thorat Udyan with great excitement as it was my first time voting. However, I was told that someone had already voted in my name. I am very angry about this bogus voting. We come with enthusiasm to vote, and someone else ends up voting. Action should be taken against the officials responsible. They are asking me to vote by filling out form number 17. I will do that, but will the administration investigate how the bogus voting occurred? This is completely unacceptable," Gautami expressed to Sakal.