PM Modi lands in Delhi after concluding maiden state visits to US, Egypt

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi early Monday after completing his maiden state visits to the United States and Egypt spanning six days.

The PM Modi was received at the Palam airport by BJP national President JP Nadda, Union Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi and various party MPs including Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir among others.

Earlier today, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to share glimpses of his first visit to Egypt. The video shows his arrival in the African country, meeting his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora.

Sharing the video on Twitter, PM Modi tagged the clip with a message stating, "My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received Egypt's highest state honour from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. It was the thirteenth state honour of its kind to be given to him.

In the past nine years, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, among others.

On Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership". The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

In Egypt, PM Modi visited the pyramids of Giza in Cairo and the Al-Hakim Mosque as well. After visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, PM Modi went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

On Saturday, PM Modi also held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation.

PM Modi was on a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent American and Indian CEOs, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on his state visit to the United States.

He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival. PM Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

On June 22, PM Modi became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor