Kolhapur: Chandrayaan-3 landing to be telecast in district's primary schools

In a bid to ignite curiosity and knowledge among students, Chandrayaan-3's anticipated landing will be broadcasted in primary schools across the district. Acting on the directive of ZP Chief Executive Officer Santosh Patil, Primary Education Officer Meena Shendekar has communicated this initiative to group education officers.

The broadcast, scheduled for 5:27 PM on Wednesday, will be available on DD National and ISRO's official site. The education department is actively encouraging students to watch this significant event. Public interest surrounding the landing is also on the rise.

Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is ₹250 crore (excluding launch vehicle cost). India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China.