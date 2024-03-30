Kolhapur: Four Arrested as Kolhapur Police Register Case Against Eight for Organizing Procession of Released Criminal

Kolhapur: The Old Rajwada police have registered a case against eight persons for taking out a procession in a car after an accused in the murder case, Vrisabh alias Magar Vijay Salunkhe (21), a resident of Ramanandnagar in Kolhapur, was released on bail from Kalamba jail. Four of them have been arrested and a search is on for the others. The incident took place on March 19. After the video went viral on social media, the Old Rajwada police registered a case on their own and arrested him.

The accused have been identified as Aniket Kiran Shirdwade (resident of Ware Colony, Kolhapur), Avadhoot Kiran Khatavkar (resident of Hanumannagar, Panchgaon), Dheeraj Rajesh Sharma (resident of Jagtapnagar, Panchgaon), Prithviraj alias Mamya Vilas Awale (resident of Ware Colony), Aditya Kamble, Vijay Salokhe (both residents of Ramanandnagar) and Rohit Chaugule (resident of Panchgaon). Four of them, including Shirdwade and Khatavkar, were arrested by the police. Constable Sagar Vilas Dongre lodged a complthaint.

According to police inspector Sanjeev Zade, Vrishab Salunkhe is a suspect in a murder case and a case has been registered against him at Karvir police station. He was sent to Kalamba Central Jail in connection with the case. He was released on March 19 after being granted bail. At that time, the accomplices welcomed him outside the jail and took out a procession. Sloganeering and processions disrupted traffic. The police took action against the suspects for trying to terrorize the opposition group by circulating videos of the procession on social media.

After the release of the accused Salokhe, a video prepared by his supporters went viral on social media by some youths. King is back, it's not good for you now, our brother is back... Such messages put the viral video on the police radar. This led to action against the suspects.