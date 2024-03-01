Kolhapur: Hall tickets of Class 10 Students Contain Serious Errors, Students and Parents Left Worried

Koparde: The class 10 board exams have begun today. Students and parents have found many errors in the hall ticket (receipt) issued by the SSC board. This has created confusion among students and parents and the school is being questioned. The school principal tried justifying the matter as a 'printing mistake'.

Koparde: The class 10 board exams have begun today. Students and parents have found many errors in the hall ticket (receipt) issued by the SSC board. This has created confusion among students and parents and the school is being questioned. The school principal tried justifying the matter as a 'printing mistake'.

The SSC board has given the exam schedule on the hall ticket issued to the students. In this schedule, the subject, the language of the answer, and the date and time are also mentioned.

Students found a mistake in the schedule where the language of answer for the subject of Hindi language was Marathi instead of Hindi. A similar mistake was made in the language of the answer in the English paper, which was Marathi instead of English. There has also been a major error in the date. The Hindi paper is scheduled for March 7. But on the date sheet, the date is March 9.

As there was confusion among the parents, the representatives asked the principal of a school about it and put a lid on the SSC board's mistake as a 'printing mistake'. A parent, who did not wish to be named, also questioned whether the board would forgive students if they had made a mistake.

