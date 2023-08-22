Kolhapur municipal corporation gets new commissioner after 2.5 months

After a gap of two and a half months, the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation has welcomed a new Commissioner, K. Manjulekshmi. The post had remained vacant since the transfer of Kadambari Balkawade.

The absence of a Commissioner had left the municipal corporation without leadership for an extended period, affecting administrative proceedings. With various challenges faced by Kolhapur city, including poor road conditions, inadequate water supply, and sanitation issues, the need for effective leadership was keenly felt.

Previously, during the BJP and Shinde government's tenure, citizens had repeatedly requested the appointment of a Commissioner for Kolhapur. The arrival of Commissioner K. Manjulekshmi marks a significant step toward addressing the municipality's challenges and facilitating essential improvements.