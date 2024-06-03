Kolhapur Road Accident: At Least 7 People Crushed by Speeding Car, 3 Reported Dead; Horrific Video Emerges
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2024 04:53 PM2024-06-03T16:53:58+5:302024-06-03T17:32:16+5:30
In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, eight people were crushed by a speeding car. According to reports, three people ...
In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, eight people were crushed by a speeding car. According to reports, three people are feared to be dead including the driver who has been identified as ex-vice chancellor of Shivaji University. The shocking footage of the accident has since gone viral on social media. Upon receiving news of the accident, the police rushed to the scene and started their investigation. This is a developing story.
Open in app
#BreakingNews | A speeding car crushed 7 people in Kolhapur. Three died on the spot, four were seriously injured. #Kolhapur#Accident#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/dNEQvZiYFd— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 3, 2024