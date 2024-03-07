Kolhapur: Sambhaji Raje Affirms Sole Focus on Electing Shahu Chhatrapati to Lok Sabha

Kolhapur: Shahu Chhatrapati is my everything. The only goal before me is to send him to Delhi as an MP. Former MP Sambhajiraje on Wednesday clarified that the 'Swarajya' organization will not contest the Lok Sabha elections anywhere in the state.

He was speaking to reporters at his office at the New Palace. Sambhajiraje put an end to all discussions and announced that he would work hard only for the victory of Shahu Chhatrapati.

Sambhajiraje said, "There are still some things to be cleared from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. But Shahu Chhatrapati is in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections and it is our responsibility to fulfill his and the people's wishes as well. All my aspirations are secondary to their victory and i recently shared a picture of him and him on social media just to show how united our house is.

"I've learned a lot from the blows I received in 2009," he said. It won't happen again. We see Shahu Chhatrapati as a learned and experienced leader. I am confident that they will win Delhi.

"If I speak, there will be a scandal

"In politics, accusations and counter-accusations will keep on happening. But we also have weapons. I have seen Delhi. So, if I start speaking, there will be a scandal," he warned the opposition.

So, how old is Modi?

Some people are saying that Shahu Chhatrapati should not have stood for election at his age. Don't those who ask our father's age know Modi's age? Maharaj is a Pahilwan, a wrestler. Kolhapur has experienced his social presence. Besides, there is Malojiraje and I, and now our children are also ready," Sambhajiraje replied.

We are not atheists

"Shivaji and Shahu Maharaj had always supported religion. We are not atheists. So if someone is taking Shahu Maharaj from a different point of view, then it is wrong. Our position is that progressive thinking should go across the country. The elections should be fought on development works," he said.

