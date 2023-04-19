Kolhapur: Tanker carrying chemicals plunges into pond

A tanker carrying chemicals plunged into a pond in Karvir on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway after losing control of the head brake. The vehicle driver is from Peth Naka, but there were no injuries reported. Luckily, the chemical involved was not hazardous, and a significant calamity was avoided.

The driver of the tanker had stopped at a motor garage near the village pond to inflate the goods truck's wheel, which was carrying molasses, for the evening's transportation. While doing so, the head brake slipped, causing the tanker to fall from the stone steps of the pond and submerge the front of the tanker in five feet of water. Additionally, one of the wheels of the tanker was broken.

Later, the Gokul Shirgaon police arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection while the bystanders had already left. The tanker owner, Sachin Subhash Patil, is from Nerle Taluka Walwa, and the driver, Sameer Sanjay Gurav, is from the same village. The tanker was eventually retrieved with the assistance of cranes late at night.

If the incident had occurred during the day, it would have resulted in a significant loss of life, as there is a large crowd near the pond in the morning and evening for washing clothes and animals. The incident sparked widespread discussions among the locals.