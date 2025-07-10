Kolhapur Tragedy: Angry Teen Girl Dies by Suicide After Grandfather Refuses to Give Her Mobile Phone

In a tragic incident took place in Maharashtra's Kolhapur area where girl allegedly died by suicide after her grandfather refused to give her mobile phone. This shocking incident took place in Pachgaon around 11 am on July 9th Wednesday, when Sharvari Farakate 17-year-old girl hanged herself out of anger. The police have recorded the statement of Sharvari's relatives, in which they have mentioned that she committed suicide out of anger that she was not given a mobile phone.

According to the information given by the Karveer police, Sharvari lived with her grandmother, grandfather and younger brother in Raigad Colony. Her father has passed away and her mother lives with the elderly couple. She had insisted on her grandfather to get a mobile phone. Her grandfather had told her not to use the mobile phone in the same way.

He had also refused to give her a separate mobile phone. Out of anger, she hanged herself. Her grandfather tried his best to save her. However, he was unsuccessful. The grandparents were shocked when their granddaughter took such an extreme step for a trivial reason. The incident was reported to the Karveer police station.