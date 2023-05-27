Kolhapur: Two killed, five injured as speeding car collides with dozer

Two individuals lost their lives, and five others sustained severe injuries in a tragic incident involving a speeding Ertiga car. The car, which was on its way back to the village from Mumbai, collided with a dozer vehicle along the roadside. The unfortunate accident occurred at approximately 6 am on Saturday, near Ghunki bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

Rahul Ashok Shikhare (30) and Suyog Dattatray Pawar (28) have been identified as the unfortunate victims who lost their lives in the incident. The injured individuals have been identified as Vaibhav Niwas Chaugule (27), Sumit Arun Kurne (28), Aniket Bhimrao Jadhav (20), Nikhil Adinath Shikhare (27), and the dozer driver Dadaso Vishwas Dabde (42). They are currently receiving medical treatment at CPR, with three of them being in critical condition.

A group of seven individuals was heading back to their village from Mumbai in an Ertiga car. In the Ghunki village area, where the highway widening project was taking place, a stationary dozer was positioned near the bridge. Tragically, a speeding car collided with the dozer, causing a devastating impact that led to the dozer overturning and the car being completely crushed.