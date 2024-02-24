Konkan MHADA Lottery 2023 Result Live Streaming: Watch Lucky Draw Winners List for 5,311 Houses

The wait is finally over for the thousands who participated in the MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2023! Today, 23 February 2024, marks the exciting moment when the lucky winners are revealed, potentially unlocking dream homes for many. Mark your calendars and prepare to witness the live draw held at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane, where fate will decide who gets to claim their slice of happiness among the 5,311 houses and plots offered by the MHADA-run Konkan Housing and Area Development Board (KHADB).

Watch MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2023 Results Live Streaming:



How to Watch:

MHADA Official Website: https://www.vccme.in/mhada/

https://www.vccme.in/mhada/ YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IWWrdYVrjE&ab_channel=Live



What to Expect:

The live stream will showcase the entire draw process, including the selection of winning tickets.

Winners will be announced for various categories, based on the number of flats available.

You can check your ticket number against the winners' list displayed on the stream.



Stay Prepared:

Keep your ticket number handy to check your results quickly.

Have a pen and paper ready to note down the winning numbers.

Share the news with your family and friends who participated in the lottery.

You can also check the results on the official MHADA website after the live stream. For any queries or clarifications, contact the MHADA Konkan Board directly. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to witness the draw and potentially change your life! Tune in to the Mhada Konkan Board Lottery 2023 Results Live Streaming and wish yourself good luck!