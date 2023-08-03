Koyna dam at 75% capacity amid continuous rainfall in region

The western part of Satara district continued to receive rainfall with Navja and Mahabaleshwar recording the highest rainfall of 130 mm each in the last 24 hours. Now the rainfall of Mahabaleshwar has also reached the 4,000 mm mark. At the same time, Koyna dam has a water storage of 78 TMC. As a result, the dam is 75 per cent full.

The intensity of rain has slightly subsided in the western part of the district over the last four days. However, rainfall persists in areas like Koyna, Navja, and Mahabaleshwar. The region is also home to significant dams such as Dhom, Balkawadi, Kanher, Tarli, Urmodi, and Koyna. Together, these dams have a total storage capacity of more than 145 TMC. The water stock is increasing rapidly in this area due to the substantial rainfall.

On Thursday morning, Koyna dam, with a capacity of 105.25 TMC, had a storage of 78.22 TMC, which translates to 74.32% of its total capacity. The inflow of water into the dam has also increased, reaching a speed of 30,000 cusecs. It is anticipated that the water storage in the dam may soon surpass the 80 TMC mark. Due to the release of 2100 cusecs of water from this unit, the water level in the Koyna River has risen.

Koyna Nagar received 87 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until 8 am on Thursday. Navja and Mahabaleshwar recorded 130 mm of rainfall. Since June 1, the highest rainfall has been recorded at Navja, reaching 4,245 mm. It was followed by Mahabaleshwar (3,979 mm) and Koyna Nagar (3,010 mm).