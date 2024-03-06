Koyta Attacks in Pune Continues: Elderly Woman Murdered in Bavdhan

Amidst a surge in crime rates in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, a distressing incident has surfaced from the Bavdhan area of Pune, falling under the jurisdiction of Hinjewadi Police Station. A senior female citizen was found murdered in her bungalow within the Windmill Village bungalow society. Identified as Asha Mahendra Jain, her husband Mahendra was also found injured with wounds on his neck and hands.

According to authorities, the victim was fatally attacked with a sickle (koyta), and her body was found in the bedroom of their bungalow in Windmill Village Society late at night. Upon examination, police observed injuries and incisions on the victim's neck. Promptly, the victim's daughter and son-in-law rushed Asha and Mahendra to a nearby hospital, where Asha was pronounced dead, while Mahendra remains under medical care.

Initial investigations by the police suggest a case of murder, with a potential attempted suicide by the victim's husband. However, the interrogation of Mahendra Jain is pending, as he is critically injured and receiving treatment. Police officials from Hinjewadi police station have launched a murder investigation into the matter, aiming to clarify the circumstances surrounding the case once Mahendra's statement is obtained.



