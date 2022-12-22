K'taka Assembly passes resolution on border row with Maharashtra

Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the States's interest.

According to a report of PTI, the unanimous resolution condemned the border dispute created by Maharashtra. The resolution moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was adopted by a voice-vote.

There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka’s land, water, language and Kannadiga’s interest. The feelings of Karnataka’s people and members (of assembly) is one of this subject, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state.

Condemning border disputes created by Maharashtra people unnecessarily, this house unanimously passes a resolution that it is committed to protect the interest of the state, the resolution moved by Bommai read. We will do everything to protect it, we will take all the measures required in this direction, he said.

Condemning Maharashtra’s political leaders’ conduct on the border issue, Bommai said, if they continue like this, we will take legal action.” He also called Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut an agent of China and traitor, hitting back at his statement that -they will enter Karnataka the way China has invaded Indian territory.