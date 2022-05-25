Kunal Kemmu gets adorable birthday wish from wife Soha Ali Khan

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned 39 on Wednesday and to mark this special occasion, his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan showered birthday love on him.

Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of his birthday bash. Soha can be seen wearing a white top with red pants while Kunal opted for a white shirt with red straps and black pants. It can also be seen a silver number 39 foil balloon which was decorated in the background.

"39 and still so fine#happybirthday @kunalkemmu," she wrote with the photo.

Apart from Soha, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Kunal on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture with him and wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest brother-in-law, love you lots."

Kunal and Soha tied the knot in 2015 which was attended by close friends and family. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu.

Recently, Kunal and Soha turned into authors as they wrote a children's book 'Inni &Bobo', which was released on April 25.

Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called 'Hush-Hush' and Kunal is doing a movie 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos' with Vipul Shah and also has 'Malang 2'.

